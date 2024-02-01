Tottenham Hotspur complete deadline day swoop for £9m wonderkid linked with Newcastle United transfer
Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Spurs have beaten Barcelona and Newcastle United to the signing of one of Sweden’s hottest prospects.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tottenham Hotspur have beaten off interest from Barcelona to sign Swedish wonderkid Lucas Bergvall. The 17-year-old has attracted attention from across Europe with Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund also linked with a move for the midfielder.
However, it is Spurs that have agreed a fee with Bergvall’s club Djurgarden IF with David Ornstein reporting they will pay around €10m for the teenager. Bergvall will spend the next few months in Sweden before making the move to north London in the summer to join up with Ange Postecoglou’s squad.
Bergvall had been expected to move to Barcelona with Djurgarden’s sporting director confirming interest from the La Liga giants back in December. He said: “Yes, I can confirm that we have been in contact and in dialogue with Barcelona. But it’s not a negotiation yet. There was some contact with Barcelona last week but this week we haven’t spoken to them.”