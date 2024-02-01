Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tottenham Hotspur have beaten off interest from Barcelona to sign Swedish wonderkid Lucas Bergvall. The 17-year-old has attracted attention from across Europe with Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund also linked with a move for the midfielder.

However, it is Spurs that have agreed a fee with Bergvall’s club Djurgarden IF with David Ornstein reporting they will pay around €10m for the teenager. Bergvall will spend the next few months in Sweden before making the move to north London in the summer to join up with Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

