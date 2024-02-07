Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thomas Frank has conceded that Ivan Toney is likely to leave Brentford when the summer transfer window opens. Toney, who has just returned to action after being suspended from football for breaching the Football Association’s betting rules, has been linked with a move to Arsenal, among others, in recent times.

Toney’s return to football has seen him score two goals in three games as he aims to help the Bees steer clear of relegation danger. Those goals mean Toney has scored 34 goals in just 69 Premier League appearances since Brentford’s promotion to the top-flight - averaging just less than a goal every two games.

Toney’s goalscoring exploits at the Gtech Community Stadium means there will once again be renewed focus on his future at the club and Frank believes it will be very difficult for the Bees to keep hold of him this summer, despite not receiving any bids for him during the winter window.

Speaking to Danish media, via Tipsbladet, Frank said: “It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer. We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now.

“He is a really skilled striker who is in his prime football age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney but one day it could be fun to see him on a top team. This winter we actually had no offers for him, but it will surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs that will be interested in him.”

Newcastle United have previously been credited with an interest in re-signing their former striker. However, it’s likely that the Magpies will be priced-out of a move for Toney unless they offload one of their star players this summer.

