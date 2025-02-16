The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies are linked with a move for a Premier League star.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to turn to a Premier League rival in a bid to boost their attacking options during the summer transfer window.

As it stands, top goalscorer Alexander Isak and England international Callum Wilson are the only out-and-out strikers in Eddie Howe’s squad - although a major decision is lying in wait over the latter’s future as his current contract comes to a close at the end of the season. Speaking about the possibility of handing a new deal to Wilson earlier this month, the Magpies boss admitted there was a chance of extending the striker’s time on Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The key thing is trying to keep his fit. That’s what Callum wants, that’s what we want and fingers crossed we can male it happen. Yeah, absolutely there is (a chance of a new deal). I can’t write the future. I can’t predict what’s going to happen. I’d never write Callum Wilson off. He’s had a couple of really dark moments when things have really gone against him when he’s then had to re-enter a period of rehab. Sometimes that can be a real challenge mentally as you’ve got to go again but I think that he’s always had a positive outlook.”

No matter what the future holds for Wilson, there is a feeling Newcastle will need to strengthen their options at the top end of the pitch and Spanish outlet Super Deporte (via SportWitness) have claimed the Magpies are considering what would be a shock move for Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson. However, the same outlet has claimed United will face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Aston Villa, as well as La Liga club Atletico Madrid. The reports suggests Chelsea would be open to allowing the former Villarreal star to leave the club this summer if they receive an offer above the £45m mark.

The 14-times capped Senegal international has scored 26 goals and provided 11 assists in 68 appearances in all competitions during his first 18 months at Stamford Bridge - but will now miss Premier League games against the likes of Villa, Arsenal and Leicester City as well as his side’s two-legged last-16 tie in the Europa Conference League after picking up a hamstring injury.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s Premier League away defeat at Brighton, Maresca said: “Nico will be out until the intentional break, probably available after that. We knew that it was a muscular problem, but we did not know how important it was because his reaction was quite good we did not think it was a big injury. Unfortunately he had a scan a few days ago and it is an important one, it will be around eight to six weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackson still has eight years left on his Blues contract after putting pen-to-paper on a nine-year deal last September.

Your next Newcastle United read: Alan Shearer makes Carabao Cup Final claim as 'awful' Newcastle United crash to Man City defeat