Newcastle United ‘eye’ move for £20m Brazilian wonderkid - also linked with Man Utd transfer

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a shock move for a World Cup winner.

By Joe Buck
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:00 GMT- 1 min read
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘show interest’ in Santos starlet

Newcastle United have been linked with signing young Santos striker Marcos Leonardo - according to reports in Brazil. Despite being just 20-years-old, Leonardo scored 21 times in 42 appearances for his club in all competitions last season and is viewed as one of Brazilian football’s top future talents.

Leonardo is contracted to Santos until 2026 and although they are under no pressure to sell, a reported £20m price tag could tempt them into selling either in January or during the summer transfer window. Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in Leonardo.

Premier League sides ‘monitoring’ Real Madrid star

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is reportedly attracting attention from the Premier League ahead of the January transfer window. Kroos is out of contract at the Bernabeu Stadium at the end of the season, meaning he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club in England in January. 

With Kroos likely to leave in summer, Real Madrid may even allow the German to leave for a nominal fee in the January transfer window. Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Manchester United have all been linked with a potential move for the World Cup winner.

Reports have suggested that Kroos’ representatives have been ‘sounding out’ clubs over the possibility of him making the switch to England if he doesn’t agree a deal to stay at Real Madrid.

