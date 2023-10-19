Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have been linked with a host of midfielders in recent months and the ongoing betting allegations surrounding Sandro Tonali have only fuelled further rumours of January transfer activity.

Tonali arrived at St James’ Park for a fee of around £55m this summer, but faces the prospect of a lengthy spell away from football for betting on matches for AC Milan to win, when he played for the club - according to Sky Sports News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United are reportedly keen to add more attacking options to their midfield and have also been without one of last season’s key performers in Joe Willock through injury. Spanish outlet Sport claims that Newcastle are eyeing a move for 12-time German international Florian Wirtz who is currently regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in the Bundesliga.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wirtz is a 20-year-old midfielder who currently plays for the division’s early pacesetters Bayer Leverkusen. He broke into the first team in 2020 at the age of just 17 years and 15 days and holds the record for being the club’s youngest ever player in league history, surpassing the record previously held by Kai Havertz.

Wirtz briefly held the record for being the Bundesliga’s youngest goalscorer when he scored two weeks later at 17 years and 34 days - though that record has now been broken by Youssofa Moukoko.

The attacking midfielder quickly established himself as a first team regular for Bayer Leverkusen after a successful U21 European Championship for Germany which saw his team win the tournament in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wirtz’s best season statistically saw him register a total of 10 goals and 14 assists in all competitions during the 2021/22 season. His form earned him a place in the Bundesliga Team of the Season and full international recognition has since followed.

The attacking midfielder spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines last term with an ACL injury which limited him to just 17 appearances for Xabi Alonso’s side. However, he has since bounced back to play every game this season as his team sit top of the table after seven matches.

Wirtz is capable of playing on the wing and as a central attacking midfielder which could be hugely useful to Newcastle in the second half of the campaign if a deal was to be struck. He has also played in the Europa League in every season since his debut and is experienced at reaching the later rounds of European tournaments.

But the Magpies are not alone in their pursuit and Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Man City could all emerge as competitors according to reports from both ESPN and Fichajes.

Newcastle join race for Leeds United starlet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United have had a greater emphasis on youth since the arrival of the PIF ownership along with the appointment of Sporting director Dan Ashworth.

The club has moved for the likes of Garang Kuol, Yankuba Minteh, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall and the quintet are all tipped to break into the first team in years to come.

This remains an ongoing project for Newcastle and according to Newcastle Chronicle they are also interested in Leeds youngster Finlay Gorman.

The 15-year-old is yet to make his competitive debut for the Yorkshire outfit but is already a regular for the club’s U18 team and is progressing through the academy at great speed.