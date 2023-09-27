Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s ball number has been confirmed ahead of the Carabao Cup fourth round draw.

The Magpies are aiming for another successful campaign in a competition that they went all the way to the final in last year.

Eddie Howe’s side were runners-up last time out and they are determined to pick up their first major piece of silverware since the Inter Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.

If Newcastle are to go deep into the Carabao Cup they will first have to overcome one of the most challenging teams in English football in eight-time winners and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

The draw has caused great controversy in the buildup to the game and the EFl admitted they made a blunder which resulted in Newcastle playing the league leaders rather than Fulham away.

Newcastle were beaten 1-0 in their last encounter with Man City in August, but they enter the game high on confidence after an emphatic 8-0 win over Sheffield United at the weekend.

The Toon Army will be hoping for a repeat of their last Carabao Cup meeting with City when they pulled off a shock 2-0 win in 2014 with Rolando Aarons and Moussa Sissoko grabbing the goals.

Eddie Howe and Pep Guardiola are both likely to make changes to their teams for the upcoming cup clash and both managers will have their eyes on a busy schedule to come which sees them play in the Premier League at the weekend and in the Champions League next week.

Newcastle host Burnley and French champions PSG in their next two home games and both come within seven days of the Man City clash.

The round four draw will take place live on Sky Sports after Newcastle’s game with Manchester City and the match is available for fans to watch on TV.

Here are the ball numbers in full ahead of the Round of 16 draw: