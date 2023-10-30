Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are expected to dip into the market during the January transfer window as they look to find a viable replacement for their suspended midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The Italian international is currently banned for 10 months for breaching betting rules and will not be eligible to play for Newcastle for the remainder of the season. This leaves the Magpies short on depth in a highly demanding season, while Eddie Howe opted to use just one substitute during his side’s 2-2 draw with Wolves at the weekend.

Newcastle are hoping to rectify this issue with a move for a midfielder and one name that has been identified by TalkSport is a loan deal for former Wolves captain Ruben Neves.

These claims were amplified by reports from Football Insider, who added that the club are hopeful of replacing their big-money signing with a loan deal, to avoid any repercussions with financial fair play.

Neves spent six years of his career at Wolves and was a member of the team which won promotion from the Championship in his first season. The Portuguese international went on to prove himself as a pivotal player for the Midlands outfit in the top-flight and was awarded the club’s captaincy in August 2022.

However, the 44-time Portugal international left the club in the summer to join Al-Hilal and was one of a number of high-profile names to make the move to Saudi Arabia. He has played 11 games since making the move, but Newcastle’s owners links to the country could help get the move over the line.

Al-Hilal are one of the four major forces in Saudi Arabia, who are 75 per cent owned by PIF, who also have an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle. These links could play a crucial role in helping the deal and Portuguese news outlet O Jogo adds that the player is open to the idea of a transfer.

Real Madrid star considers shock move to Newcastle

Five-time Champions League winner Toni Kroos is sounding out the possibility of finishing his career in England, according to reports from The Sun.

The German midfielder, who won the World Cup in 2014, is out of contract next summer and has reportedly always wanted a move to the Premier League. Kroos is keen to remain playing Champions League football and will become available for talks by January if he has not signed a new deal in the Spanish capital.