Newcastle United have been warned securing a deal for one reported summer transfer target will ‘not come cheaply’.

After ensuring they will compete in European competition next season with last month’s Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool, the Magpies will look to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad during the close-season as they prepare to take on a more hectic fixture schedule. Although a spot in the Europa Conference League will be confirmed if United come through a two-legged play-off in the early weeks of next season, Howe and his players are keen to return to the Champions League and remain firmly in the race for a top five place during the current campaign.

The success of their push for a spot amongst the elite of European football may well dictate just how ambitious the Magpies can be during the summer transfer window as several ‘targets’ have already been widely reported across the media. One long-term target is said to be Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling, who was unable to prevent the Saints from suffering relegation back into the Championship after securing promotion into the top flight last season.

Although his side struggled throughout the season, Dibling enhanced his reputation with several eye-catching displays and there have been reports the Saints will demand a £100m fee for the latest young talent to come through their academy system and shine at a senior level. Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur, RB Leipzig and Manchester United have all been linked with a summer move for the versatile 19-year-old midfielder - but former Southampton manager Russell Martin, who handed Dibling his first Premier League appearance at St James Park, believes the youngster needs ‘the right environment’ if he is to continue his development.

He told The Rest is Football podcast: “He'll play as a number 8 or a 10 eventually. We played him out wide and he was incredible so he can play wide. We played him as a false nine in pre-season, he was our best player. It was my fault for not playing him the first few games in the Premier League, so I thought he needs a bit more time, he should have played on pre-season form. He's an amazing young man, but he needs the right style of playing and the right environment to really thrive, I think. I don't think it will be cheap for them (any interested club), but I think it will be worth every penny.”

He continued: “Tyler can just do things out of nowhere that people like. He gets bums off seats. Every time he got the ball, as an 18-year-old kid, even when we're in a game where we were struggling, you can feel the excitement and I don't think there's many players that are capable of doing that. So I hope that doesn't get taken out of him. And also I hope he ends up, whether it's Southampton with the right coach or if he moves, he ends up with the right person to really understand him.”

Martin admitted he had held back in his praise of the England Under-21 international during his time in charge of the Saints as he aimed to protect the youngster from the increasing pressure he was feeling as he found his feet in the Premier League. However, following his departure from St Mary’s Stadium earlier in the season, the former Norwich City and Scotland defender was able to open up on his wholesome praise of Dibling as he enthused about the attacking midfielder’s ability and compared him to England duo James Maddison and Harry Kane.

“He has something I've not seen in a British player for a long time”

He said: “I had to balance, not give him too much, try and play it down a lot and I don't want to make things more difficult for him, but he's the most talented player I've ever seen, seen live, seen on the training pitch. So I worked with James Maddison at that age at Norwich. He was outstanding. Tyler has every capability to go and play for England and at a top level for a very long time because he's powerful, he's really quick, both feet, can shoot, bang bang. I worked with Harry Kane at 21 when he came to Norwich on loan as well. Physically, the stuff I've seen him do at 18 in the Premier League, people just bouncing off him and being put on the floor when he dribbles with a ball. He has something I've not seen in a British player for a long time, to play in the middle of the park and to be able to take the ball and swivel and go.”

