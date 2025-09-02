Newcastle United’s summer transfer window business continued up to and beyond Monday’s 7pm deadline.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window has been one of contrasting emotions for Newcastle United and one that has been overshadowed by the saga surrounding Alexander Isak’s future at St James Park.

The actions and the conduct of the Sweden international have provided one of the stories of the summer and the former Real Sociedad striker has finally got his wish after completing a British record move worth £125 million to Premier League rivals Liverpool. There have been other departures from St James Park during the summer with the likes of Martin Dubravka, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson all heading for pastures new after helping United qualify for the Champions League and lift the Carabao Cup last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new additions were kickstarted by the free transfer signing of Spanish youngster Antonio Cordero as the promising winger joined the Magpies following his departure from Malaga and was immediately sent on loan to Belgian club Westerlo. Another young winger was secured in the form of South Korean prospect Seung-Soo Park and he showed some promising signs during the Magpies pre-season campaign.

However, the major signings got underway with the addition of Nottingham Forest and Sweden winger Anthony Elanga and he was followed through the door by England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after he agreed to a season-long loan stint at St James Park. Germany international Malick Thiaw and Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey were secured at a combined cost of over £70 million and a new club record deal was finalised when the Magpies landed Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade in a deal that could cost £69 million.

The drama continued right up to the final moments of the window as the Magpies ended their long pursuit of Brentford forward Yoane Wissa and confirmed the long-awaited departure of Isak as the striker had the final say of a summer he has dominated for all of the wrong reasons.

With the summer transfer window now closed and thoughts turning towards the international break, we take a look at how Newcastle’s net transfer spend compares to their rivals across the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United’s net spend compared to their Premier League rivals

Newcastle United winger Anthony Elanga | Getty Images

Arsenal €283.20m loss Liverpool €264.18m loss Manchester United €176.50m Tottenham Hotspur €169.10m loss Sunderland €136.50m loss Everton €125.75m loss Manchester City €117.40m loss Newcastle United €113.85m loss Nottingham Forest €112.50m loss Leeds United €105.70m loss Burnley €93.65m loss West Ham United €77.30m loss Fulham €23.50m loss Wolverhampton Wanderers €2.50m loss Chelsea €4.09m profit Crystal Palace €17.70m profit Aston Villa €25.15m profit Brentford €56.60m profit Brighton and Hove Albion €73.01m profit AFC Bournemouth €100.31m profit

*Figures provided by TransferMarkt