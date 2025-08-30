Newcastle United hit back at Alexander Isak Liverpool £130m 'done deal' claim

Newcastle United and Alexander Isak latest. | Getty Images

Newcastle United are still prepared to reintegrate Alexander Isak into Eddie Howe’s first-team squad after the club-record signing of Nick Woltemade.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Isak has not played for Newcastle since the end of last season and hasn’t trained with the first team in a month in a bid to force a move away from the club and join Liverpool.

Newcastle rejected a £110million bid from Liverpool for Isak earlier in the summer and declared the Sweden international not for sale.

But that stance has softened in recent weeks with Isak’s refusal to play running into the competitive season. The striker also issued a statement declaring his wish to leave the club.

Newcastle have explored the possibility of selling Isak this summer, pursuing several striker targets such as Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike, which ultimately failed to materialise.

But it has been suggested that the club-record £65million signing of Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart had changed Newcastle’s stance when it comes to the sale of Isak.

Ahead of Newcastle’s clash at Leeds United on Saturday, reports emerged suggesting Liverpool were close to completing a deal with former Premier League footballer and media professional Jan Aage Fjørtoft claimed the Isak to Liverpool ‘deal is done’ for a British record transfer fee in the region of £130million.

But The Gazette understands talks regarding Isak are yet to resume as of 4pm on Saturday and no fresh bid has been formally submitted to Newcastle, whose stance remains unchanged.

Newcastle United hit back at Alexander Isak ‘done deal’ claim

Newcastle are understood to be happy to reintegrate Isak into the first-team squad and the signing of Woltemade has not altered their stance.

Club sources claim Newcastle do not need to sell Isak this summer despite spending almost £200million on new signings over the summer window.

Whether Isak changes his stance and is willing to reintegrate himself into the Newcastle squad is another matter, as Liverpool are set to test the club’s resolve in the final days of the transfer window.

Eddie Howe’s reveals stance on Alexander Isak situation

Speaking on Friday, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe discussed his stance on the Isak situation.

“Of course I would have a preference [on whether Isak stays or leaves],” he said. “But ultimately you have got to look at all the information.

“So of course I have a footballing preference, but then you have to take everything else into account, you can’t just be oblivious to things that have happened. So I’m in that position really, where I’m trying to separate myself because I have no control over it. I will let everything take its course and then deal with the eventuality.

“I don’t think you can be emotionally involved. If you’re emotionally involved you’re going to make a bad decision.

“I’ve had to separate myself from it, as Alex exited the squad, initially. I took the view that the squad needed me to be the best me and be totally focused on them.

“This situation was not going to be resolved quickly and I had no control over bringing any resolution to it. I was in that position when I took the call to move forward with the squad.”