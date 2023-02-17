There is a long way to go between now and the summer transfer window opening but there is already plenty of discussion surrounding some of Europe’s top players and biggest clubs

Newcastle United, who welcome Liverpool to St James’ Park tomorrow for their latest Premier League fixture, are expected to be busy in the window ahead of the 2023/24 campaign but the players they target could depend heavily on how the current season finishes. The Magpies are being linked with a £50m Serie A star, who has drawn comparisons to the legendary Diego Maradona, but are expected to face competition from the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, a long term transfer target is said to still be on their radar but his signing could hinge on UEFA Champions League qualification. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer headlines on Friday, February 17:

Agent confirms clubs eyeing Kvaratskhelia transfer

Per a report from 90min, the agent of Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has confirmed there is a ‘a lot of interest’ in his client ahead of the summer transfer window. Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all said to have expressed an interest in the 21-year old while Newcastle have been linked with a £50 million deal.

However, it is reported that Napoli have no intention of letting the Georgian leave for anything close to that price. The winger has been in such impressive form for the Serie A side recently that supporters have dubbed him ‘Kvaradona’ after the legendary Diego Maradona who was such an icon in Naples that they named the stadium after him. The player’s agent has also reportedly said that Kvaratskhelia is currently fully focused on the rest of the season with Napoli and would not consider a future transfer to another Italian club.

Newcastle United ‘well placed’ to sign Ivan Fresneda

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United continue to keep tabs on Real Valladolid full back Ivan Fresneda but signing the player could depend on if they secure Champions League qualification this season. The Magpies have been linked with the teenage right back for several months and could still follow up their interest despite the signing of Harrison Ashby from West Ham last month.