Whilst stories surrounding the potential takeover at Manchester United dominate the headlines, the Daily Mail report that Everton could be just days away from a £600m takeover. They report that American investment fund 777 Partners are the preferred bidder to end Farhad Moshiri’s seven year reign.

The takeover of the club could be completed as early as next week. Newcastle United fans are all too familiar with the takeover process having waited 18-months to see their takeover be ratified by the Premier League. The Toffees are currently in the middle of a tense battle for survival at the bottom of the Premier League and will be relying on Newcastle United to defeat Leicester City on Monday night to help their bid for survival.