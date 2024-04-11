Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s hopes of signing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville this summer have been dealt a blow with reports that both Liverpool and runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen have shown an interest in the 22-year-old. Summerville has starred for Leeds this season, scoring 17 goals and assisting a further eight in the Championship.

His form has helped fire Leeds into a strong position ahead of the final few games and promotion run-in, but has caught the attention of a few clubs ahead of the summer transfer window. Leeds will be keen to hold onto Summerville this summer and whilst promotion back to the top-flight is still a very distinct possibility, a goalless draw against Sunderland on Tuesday night and a defeat to Coventry City at the weekend has dented their push.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summerville will be one of their key assets this summer, but failure to seal a return to the Premier League will severely hamper their hopes of keeping hold of the winger - giving Newcastle United, Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen a chance to seal a deal for him. Speaking about the winger following a match-winning performance against Norwich City back in October, Daniel Farke described him as a ‘baller’, saying: “Crysencio is a baller, it's more like it's a joy to watch him.

“This is why we all come into the stadium because when you see a guy touching the ball like he does, it’s heart-warming. But the one thing we always speak about with him about and talk with him about, we want him to improve his effectiveness and we need goals, we need assists, we need end products. This is also the final step in order to find his next step in his career, end product.

“So if he delivers like this with two goals, I think overall he's on a really good path, also during this season in terms of goals and assists. But, it's a long season, he has to keep going, but he's definitely on a good path and yeah, today he deserves all the praise because he was outstanding.”