Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everton have been handed a ten point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules. This deduction means the Toffees now sit 19th in the table with just four points and above only Premier League newcomers Burnley on goal difference.

Sean Dyche’s side defeated Crystal Palace last weekend to move them up to 14th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone. However, an independent commission that was set up to examine the club’s losses during the 2021-22 season has found the club guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules - leading to a ten point deduction being enforced immediately.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the Premier League read: “An independent Commission has imposed an immediate deduction of 10 points on Everton FC for a breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSRs).

“The Premier League issued a complaint against the club and referred the case to an independent commission earlier this year. During the proceedings, the club admitted it was in breach of the PSRs for the period ending Season 2021/22 but the extent of the breach remained in dispute.

“Following a five-day hearing last month, the commission determined that Everton FC’s PSR calculation for the relevant period resulted in a loss of £124.5million, as contended by the Premier League, which exceeded the threshold of £105million permitted under the PSRs. The commission concluded that a sporting sanction in the form of a 10-point deduction should be imposed. That sanction has immediate effect.”