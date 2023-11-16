Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been charged by the FA for comments made in media interviews following Newcastle United’s win over the Gunners at St James’ Park. The Magpies defeated Arsenal 1-0 thanks to a controversial goal from Anthony Gordon during a fiery encounter on Tyneside.

After the match, Arteta labelled the decision to award Gordon’s goal, which had three VAR checks, as a ‘disgrace’, saying: “How the hell this goal stands? It’s incredible and I feel embarrassed.

“It’s an absolute disgrace that this goal stood. It’s not a goal, for many reasons, it’s not a goal.

“It’s so difficult to compete at this level and this is an absolute disgrace. They are a top team but this makes me feel sick.

“I’ve been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It’s a disgrace and there’s too much at stake here. We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week. When we’re not good enough I hold my hands up and take responsibility.

“The outcome is nowhere near the level this league needs to have and the way this league is getting competed in. It’s not good enough. I feel embarrassed to be part of this.”

The Spaniard has now been charged by the FA following comments he made post-match with an FA Spokesperson statement reading: "Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following comments that he made in media interviews after Arsenal's Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday 4 November.

"It's alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute. Mikel Arteta has until Tuesday 21 November to provide a response to this charge."