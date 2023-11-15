Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jarrad Brantwaite has emerged as a surprise target for Newcastle United during the January transfer window. The Everton defender has been linked with a move to St James’ Park after impressing for Sean Dyche’s side this season.

Branthwaite, who spent last season on-loan in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven, has played every minute of Everton’s last ten Premier League games becoming a key player in the Toffees’ mini revival of late.

However, his form has reportedly attracted attention from the north east with Football Transfers reporting that the Magpies have ‘earmarked’ the 21-year-old as Fabian Schar’s potential long-term replacement at St James’ Park.

Unsurprisingly, Everton would be reluctant to see the former Carlisle United man leave the club during the season and Branthwaite, who has been at Goodison Park since January 2020, has previously revealed his love for the club and desire to be a success on Merseyside.

Speaking after signing a long-term deal with the club, one that will end in 2027, Branthwaite said: “The stature of the club, how much of a family it is at Everton and how I just love playing here in front of the fans were key reasons for me signing. To sign this new contract was to show the commitment I have for the club and show how much it means to me to play for Everton.

“Since I joined, I’ve felt a connection with the club. The fans have been really good with me. For the first game I played, the cheer I got when my name was read out just gave me massive confidence to go out there and play my best game.

“Since I got in the team, the fans have shown me real support and that gives me confidence, especially for a young player. I can’t thank them enough.”

Everton’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell also reiterated his and the club’s desire to keep the young defender at Goodison Park.

Thelwell said: “Jarrad is an excellent player with huge potential and his new contract is richly deserved after the way he has played for us so far this season, having gained key experience on loan at PSV last term.

“It is a great boost for Everton to have a young player with Jarrad’s talent commit his long-term future to the Club.

“His performances so far this season have impressed everyone and given a glimpse of his exciting potential. We look forward to him getting even better in the years ahead in the royal blue of Everton.”

If Newcastle United are to strike a deal with Everton for Branthwaite in January, then they will likely have to fork-out a fee around the same amount they paid to secure Anthony Gordon’s services during the last winter window. Gordon, who joined Newcastle in the final few days of January, cost the Magpies £45m.