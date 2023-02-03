Newcastle United are reportedly taking an interest in in-form Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgia international has been in stunning form this season as Napoli look to secure their first Serie A title since Diego Maradona inspired them to the Scudetto in 1990. Luciano Spalletti’s side currently sit 13 points clear of nearest challengers Inter Milan after goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Simeone - two other players linked with Newcastle - scored in a 2-1 home win against Roma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Kvaratskhelia joined Napoli in a reported £7m deal last summer and has gone on to make a major impact at the Studio Diego Armando Maradona. After providing a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win at Verona on his Serie A debut, the 21-year-old has gone on to score nine goals and provide 13 assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

He also received the praise of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after giving Reds full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold a difficult night as Napoli fell to a 2-0 defeat in a Champions League group stage game at Anfield.

The German boss said: “He is really good, the boy. Really quick, we have to defend it well together in these moments. When he has the advantage of the first moment, then he is already gone.

You have to try to be there in the moment when the ball arrives. If you cannot to do that, you need to be protected because he has speed. He is cheeky, he can go inside, he goes outside, that always makes him difficult. A good player.”

Newcastle are still believed to be keen to strengthen their options in wide positions during the summer transfer window, despite completing a move for Everton and England Under-21s winger Anthony Gordon earlier this week.

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has now suggested the Magpies and Premier League rivals Manchester City have ‘looked’ at Kvaratskhelia in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on a Twitter Space, he said: “Other wide players for Newcastle that I think are worth keeping an eye on; ‘Kvaradona’ as he’s known, like Maradona, a player at Napoli often compared to Georgi Kinkladze – they share the same nationality as well. Manchester City have looked, Newcastle have looked.