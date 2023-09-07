Newcastle United and Man Utd hold ‘interest’ in Sunderland ace amid striker claim

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United were beaten 3-1 away at Brighton and Hove Albion in their last Premier League outing. They will be eager to bounce back with some wins after the international break.

Eddie Howe’s side are sat in 14th place in the table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Sunderland man eyed

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle showed ‘interest’ in signing Sunderland prospect Chris Rigg in the last transfer window along with league rivals Manchester United, according to a report by inews. However, the Black Cats managed to keep hold of the midfielder beyond the deadline last Friday.

Rigg, 16, is an England youth international and is being tipped for a very bright future in the game. He has been on the books at the Stadium of Light for his whole career to date and has already made five first-team appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side, chipping in with two goals.

More demanded from striker

Sweden manager Janne Andersson wants to see more from Newcastle striker Alexander Isak on the international stage. The 23-year-old, who has made 40 caps for his country, has been a hit since making the move to England in 2022 from Real Sociedad.

He has made 30 appearances in all competitions for his club side to date and has found the net on 12 occasions. However, more is wanted for him by his country. Andersson has said, as per Fotbollskanalen: “For me, Alex is a player that I want to see take greater responsibility on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad