Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a late move for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko as the final days of the summer transfer windows draw closer.

The four-times capped Belgium international joined the Eredivise giants from Anderlecht in the summer of 2019 and has started to catch eye of some of European football’s biggest clubs over the last 12 months after breaking into the PSV senior setup.

After marking his first league start with a goal in a 4-1 home win against FC Emmen, Bakayoko went on to score five goals and provide five assists in 23 Eredivise performances as his side ended the season in second place in the table. The 20-year-old also featured in the Europa League as his side suffered a first knockout round exit at the hands of eventual winners Sevilla and helped them to a Dutch Cup Final win over Ajax.

Bakayoko has continued to impress during the current campaign as he provided four assists in Champions League qualifying round ties against Sturm Graz and Rangers and he will hope to secure passage into the group stages by seeing off the Scottish giants in a play-off round tie after the two sides battled to a 2-2 draw at Ibrox last week.

There have been several reports suggesting the likes of Rangers and Liverpool were considering making an offer for Bakayoko before Friday’s transfer deadline - but former Holland international Wim Kieft has hit out at speculation, describing the talk as ‘madness’.

He told Voetbal Primeur: “I was also so surprised by the news that Liverpool were interested in Bakayoko. That’s madness, isn’t it? I really think that’s total madness. I don’t believe all those reports. His agents are just putting such reports into the world.”