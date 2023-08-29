Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur ‘plot’ move for £30m PSV wonderkid who starred against Rangers
Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies are reportedly plotting a late move for PSV winger Johan Bakayoko.
Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with signing PSV winger Johan Bakayoko. Both clubs reportedly sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old in action during PSV’s Champions League qualifier against Rangers.
Bakayoko grabbed a brace of assists in that game as the two sides played out an exciting 2-2 draw at Ibrox. Bakayoko has also caught the attention of Everton and Burnley ahead of Friday’s summer transfer deadline.
PSV reportedly value Bakayoko at £30m and whilst he hasn’t made a goal contribution in the Eredivisie this summer, the Belgian international has registered four assists in PSV’s Champions League qualifying journey to date this season.
Clubs in England have until 11pm on Friday night to conclude all their transfer business. The Magpies have added four senior players to Eddie Howe’s ranks with Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall all moving to St James’ Park this summer whilst Yankuba Minteh will move to Newcastle next summer after completing a loan spell at Feyenoord.