Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with signing PSV winger Johan Bakayoko. Both clubs reportedly sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old in action during PSV’s Champions League qualifier against Rangers.

Bakayoko grabbed a brace of assists in that game as the two sides played out an exciting 2-2 draw at Ibrox. Bakayoko has also caught the attention of Everton and Burnley ahead of Friday’s summer transfer deadline.