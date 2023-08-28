Sven Botman limped off near the end of their disappointing defeat to Liverpool on Sunday with an ankle problem. Although the Dutchman left St James’ Park without needing to wear a protective boot or use crutches, his injury could make the club rethink their end to the summer window.

Speaking just last week, Eddie Howe reiterated that the club had concluded their incoming business, with one caveat. Howe said: “That’s still the case at the moment. Unless something happens to a couple of players in one position before the window shutting, then we won’t be adding to the squad.”

As the club await news on Botman’s injury and any progress on Jamaal Lascelles’ potential move to Turkey, they may be forced back into the transfer market for another centre-back. Here, we take a look at three potential candidates the club could consider between now and deadline day at 11pm on Friday, September 1.

Jean-Clair Todibo

Todibo has been linked with a move away from Nice throughout the summer with Newcastle and Manchester United viewed as his most likely destination. The 23-year-old has impressed during his two seasons in France after moving to the club from Barcelona on a permanent basis in 2021.

The Red Devil’s have listed Todibo as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire, should he move away from Old Trafford in the final week of the window. A reported fee of £34m is likely to be enough to secure Todibo’s services.

Speaking about interest in the defender, Nice manager Franceso Farioli said: “There is a chance that he stays, and I would be happy because he’s a quality player and he would be very hard to replace. I hope the rumours stay rumours.”

Todibo featured for Nice at St James’ Park during the Sela Cup, playing the full 90 minutes in their 1-1 draw with Villareal.

Antonio Silva

At just 19 years of age, Silva has a very bright future in the game. The Portuguese international featured 44 times for Benfica last season, including playing in every single one of their ten Champions League matches last season.

Silva is an imposing figure and is likely to be the next man to make a big–money switch from the Estadio Da Luz to one of the continent’s biggest clubs - could Newcastle United be the team that is able to tempt him to leave? Liverpool and Manchester United have previously been linked with a move for Silva who is likely to cost well north of £50m.

Edmond Tapsoba

Tapsoba is yet another defender heavily-linked with a move to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur interested in a move for the defender. The 24-year-old, who has already been capped 36 times by Burkina-Faso, currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen and featured in all but one of their Bundesliga matches last campaign.