'Had a little think' - Manager reveals reasons for Newcastle United star’s major international decision
Scotland international squad: Elliot Anderson has been called-up to the Scotland squad for their upcoming games with Cyprus and England.
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has revealed why Elliot Anderson chose to commit his international future to Scotland whilst also being able to represent England. Clarke has handed Anderson his first call-up to the Scotland national team for their upcoming games with Cyprus and England after the 20-year-old’s impressive form for his club.
Clarke, who spent time as assistant manager to both Ruud Gullit and Sir Bobby Robson during his time at St James’ Park, has admitted he has kept a close watch on Anderson’s progress and that he is happy to see the midfielder commit his future to Scotland.
Clarke said: “Elliot has been through the under-age groups with Scotland, he is one we have had an eye on.
“He had a little think about choosing between Scotland and England. We had some good discussions with the boy and his family and he has chosen to come with us, which is good for us now and certainly good for us in the future.
“He has been with us in general. Obviously when you get to a certain stage in your career and you can see your career is starting to take off, which Elliot’s is at Newcastle…We have got some great reports from people within the club at Newcastle, which is good to hear.
“Then you have to make that choice. Elliot was born in England, he has got decisions to make, and we are just happy he has come down on our side.
“He has been involved in the under-age, he has played in the under-21s, so he has chosen to stay with us and hopefully that turns out to be a good decision for Elliot and ourselves.
“I think it shows how well the boys that I have been picking on a regular basis have done. Qualification for Euro 2020 and obviously we are looking to qualify for another major tournament this time, and we hope we can continue to improve.
“I have always tried to look down towards the under-age groups, the under-21s, to try to give a pathway so that we are not just having a squad for now but looking to build a squad that will carry us through not just the next tournament but the tournament after that and the tournament after that. Elliot is part of that process.”