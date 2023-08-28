Scotland manager Steve Clarke has revealed why Elliot Anderson chose to commit his international future to Scotland whilst also being able to represent England. Clarke has handed Anderson his first call-up to the Scotland national team for their upcoming games with Cyprus and England after the 20-year-old’s impressive form for his club.

Clarke, who spent time as assistant manager to both Ruud Gullit and Sir Bobby Robson during his time at St James’ Park, has admitted he has kept a close watch on Anderson’s progress and that he is happy to see the midfielder commit his future to Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke said: “Elliot has been through the under-age groups with Scotland, he is one we have had an eye on.

“He had a little think about choosing between Scotland and England. We had some good discussions with the boy and his family and he has chosen to come with us, which is good for us now and certainly good for us in the future.

“He has been with us in general. Obviously when you get to a certain stage in your career and you can see your career is starting to take off, which Elliot’s is at Newcastle…We have got some great reports from people within the club at Newcastle, which is good to hear.

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson

“Then you have to make that choice. Elliot was born in England, he has got decisions to make, and we are just happy he has come down on our side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been involved in the under-age, he has played in the under-21s, so he has chosen to stay with us and hopefully that turns out to be a good decision for Elliot and ourselves.

“I think it shows how well the boys that I have been picking on a regular basis have done. Qualification for Euro 2020 and obviously we are looking to qualify for another major tournament this time, and we hope we can continue to improve.