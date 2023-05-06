Newcastle’s games against Arsenal and Leeds United will be dedicated to the Inside Matters campaign that encourages supporters to talk about their mental wellbeing and listening to others. The campaign comes ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week that begins on Monday, May 15 and runs until Sunday, May 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every Premier League club has signed up to support the campaign over the next two gameweeks. Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "It is so important for people to look out for others and find time to check in regularly on the mental wellbeing of friends, loved ones and colleagues. Through the Inside Matters campaign, we want people of all ages to feel they can discuss their mental health and understand that support is available.

"A simple conversation can have a positive impact on those who are struggling with their mental health and we are pleased to be working with Shout to provide a confidential text service for anybody who feels they need extra support.

"Football is our national sport and is followed by millions of people. We are proud to use this platform to build on the wide-ranging mental health initiatives run by the League and clubs, to continue supporting fans, players and communities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad