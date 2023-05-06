News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United announce support of Inside Matters campaign ahead of Arsenal and Leeds United games

Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, have committed their support to the Inside Matters campaign over the next two gameweeks.

By Joe Buck
Published 6th May 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 13:00 BST

Newcastle’s games against Arsenal and Leeds United will be dedicated to the Inside Matters campaign that encourages supporters to talk about their mental wellbeing and listening to others. The campaign comes ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week that begins on Monday, May 15 and runs until Sunday, May 21.

Every Premier League club has signed up to support the campaign over the next two gameweeks. Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "It is so important for people to look out for others and find time to check in regularly on the mental wellbeing of friends, loved ones and colleagues. Through the Inside Matters campaign, we want people of all ages to feel they can discuss their mental health and understand that support is available.

"A simple conversation can have a positive impact on those who are struggling with their mental health and we are pleased to be working with Shout to provide a confidential text service for anybody who feels they need extra support.

"Football is our national sport and is followed by millions of people. We are proud to use this platform to build on the wide-ranging mental health initiatives run by the League and clubs, to continue supporting fans, players and communities."

Newcastle host Arsenal on Sunday, May  (4:30pm kick-off) before they travel to Elland Road on Saturday, May 13 for a lunchtime clash against Sam Allardyce’s side.