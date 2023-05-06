Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip from St James’ Park and beyond:

Brighton seal Joao Pedro deal

Watford forward Joao Pedro will be playing Premier League football next season after months of speculation over his future at Vicarage Road. Brighton have agreed a club-record deal to sign the Brazilian who will join the club until June 2028 when the transfer window opens.

Speaking about the deal, Brighton’s technical director David Weir said: "Joao has been a long-term target of ours and has also attracted a lot of interest from across Europe. He's a brilliant young talent with an eye for goal. He will complement our existing forward line very well."

Pedro was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United last summer, but an agreement over a price between the Hornets and Magpies could not be reached. Brighton are also closing in on a deal to sign former Newcastle midfielder James Milner on a free transfer.

Winger ‘considering’ Barcelona exit

According to reports in Sport, Raphinha is ‘considering’ the possibility of leaving Barcelona this summer, just one year after joining the club from Leeds United. Newcastle United have recently been linked with a move for the Brazilian and reports suggest Arsenal and Chelsea also retain an interest in him after missing out on his signature to Barcelona last summer.

Raphinha reportedly has concerns over his game time at the club next season with Ousmane Dembele set to return from injury and a potential move for Lionel Messi. Furthermore, Barcelona’s growing financial troubles mean the La Liga giants could be forced to sell players this summer in order to sign anyone and the former Leeds United man could be a casualty of that.

Barcelona winger Raphinha is reportedly considering a move away from the Camp Nou.

Newcastle United ‘prepared to pay’ wonderkid’s release clause

Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga is one of Europe’s hottest prospects and is set to have a whole host of clubs chasing his signature this summer. Real Madrid have been considered one of the leading contenders for his signature, but with their move for Jude Bellingham reportedly progressing well, they may not move for Veiga this summer.