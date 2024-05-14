Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on moves for three Crystal Palace players as they look to finalise a deal to secure the services of Eagles director of football Dougie Freedman.

The former Nottingham Forest and Palace striker is believed to be United’s first choice to replace Dan Ashworth after the Magpies sporting director was placed on gardening leave ahead of a potential move to Premier League rivals Manchester United. Negotiations with the Red Devils are ongoing as the two clubs look to come to an agreement over the coming months.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Football Insider have claimed the Magpies are keen on three Palace stars Freedman helped take to Selhurst Park in recent years. Not for the first time in recent months, United have been linked with a move for England centre-back Marc Guehi, who has been an overwhelming success since joining Palace in a £20m deal from London rivals Chelsea during the summer of 2021.

Attacking midfielders Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are also said to be on the Magpies radar ahead of what is expected to be a hectic summer transfer window at St James Park. Eze has impressed this season with nine goals and five assists in 30 appearances but it is Olise who could be the most expensive of the trio after he scored ten goals and produced five assists in 18 games during an injury-hit campaign.

That is believed to have attracted attention from a number of top clubs across the Premier League and around Europe and has led Palace to slap a sizeable asking price on the France Under-21 international in a bid warn off interest from potential suitors. Speaking last week about the future of both Eze and Olise, Eagles boss Oliver Glasner expressed his determination to ensure both players are part of his squad next season.

He said: “I hope all the players will be here. I know the club will do everything to ensure they will play for Crystal Palace next season. I think what we can show from the sports department is that we are ambitious and they can benefit and make a big contribution to being successful. That is what we can offer them, the rest we will see.”

