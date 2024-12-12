Newcastle United are back in Premier League action this weekend

Newcastle United host Leicester City as they look to bounce back from their away loss to Brentford last time out. They were beaten 4-2 by the Bees and are now sat in 12th place in the Premier League with 20 points on the board from their first 15 fixtures.

Eddie Howe’s side have leaked seven goals in their last two outings and will want to tighten things up at the back. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club....

Defender eyed

Newcastle are ‘very interested’ in a move for Benfica defender Antonio Silva ahead of the January transfer window along with top flight rivals Aston Villa, according to a report by TEAMtalk, with Juventus and Atletico Madrid also mentioned as potential suitors. The centre-back is being linked with a move to England this winter with his future with his current club up in the air at this moment in time.

Silva, who is 21-years-old, could be seen by the Toon Army as someone to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of the second-half of the season. He is young, has the potential to develop in the future and could turn out to be a useful long-term option for whoever ends up snapping him up.

The youngster is valued at £33million on Transfermarkt and is under contract at Benfica until the summer of 2027 meaning that they are under no pressure to cash in on him next month and can wait for the right offer to come in for his signature if they are to consider letting him go. He has made 11 appearances in all competitions so far in this campaign, three of which have come in the Champions League.

Silva had spells at Penalva do Castelo, Repesenses and Viseu United before moving to Estádio da Luz back in 2016. He has since risen up through the academy ranks at Benfica and was a regular for them at various different youth levels as a teenager.

The Portugal international broke into their first-team in 2022 after catching the eye with their B team. He hasn’t looked back since and has played 105 matches to date, chipping in with eight goals from the back as other teams keep tabs on his situation.

Striker wanted

Arsenal remain ‘very keen’ on landing Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, as detailed in a report by TEAMtalk. Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic and Sporting Lisbon hotshot Viktor Gyokeres are also on the Gunners’ shortlist as Mikel Arteta aims to boost his striking department as the London club chase down the title.

Isak spent three years at Real Sociedad before the Toon Army snapped him up in 2022. He has been a key player up top for Howe’s side over the couple of years and has fired 42 goals in 82 outings altogether, seven of which have come this term. Newcastle won’t want to lose him anytime soon, especially to a team in the same league and he is likely to have a hefty price tag.