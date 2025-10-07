Newcastle United have enjoyed healthy crowd numbers in the Premier League so far this season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

52,189 fans watched Newcastle United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

That’s the third-lowest of the four league matches hosted at St. James’ Park so far this season, but only 100 fewer than the attendance for the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the end of September. As a result, the Magpies’ average crowd now stands at 52,191, continuing the trend of minor attendance growth in each of the last four years, in which the club have grown into trophy-winners and Champions League contenders.

Newcastle United average Premier League attendances:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2021/22: 51,487

51,487 2022/23: 52,127

52,127 2023/24: 52,153

52,153 2024/25: 52,187

52,187 2025/26: 52,191

But how does it stack up against the rest of the sides in the Premier League?

What is Newcastle United’s average attendance this season?

Newcastle’s current average attendance is the seventh-highest in the Premier League right now, sandwiched between Manchester City (52,249) and Everton (51,883) - the latter, of course, now playing in their new Hill Dickinson Stadium, which the Magpies visit for the first time in late November.

Manchester United - 73,965 West Ham United - 62,459 Tottenham Hotspur - 60,955 Liverpool - 60,371 Arsenal - 60,155 Manchester City - 52,249 Newcastle United - 52,191 Everton - 51,883 Sunderland - 46,254 Aston Villa - 41,055 Chelsea - 39,673 Leeds United - 36,706 Brighton and Hove Albion - 31,484 Wolverhampton Wanderers - 30,425 Nottingham Forest - 30,130 Fulham - 26,984 Crystal Palace - 25,049 Burnley - 21,479 Brentford - 16,942 Bournemouth - 11,154

How have Newcastle United’s attendances been in other competitions?

It’s not just in the Premier League where Newcastle have been well supported. Their lowest overall attendance this season so far was a massive 51,249 for an EFL Cup third-round tie against League One side Bradford City. In the Champions League, 52,084 fans turned out to watch the 2-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be plenty more opportunities for Newcastle supporters to see their side soon, with their away tie against Brighton immediately after the international break followed up by consecutive home matches against Benfica, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League, Premier League and EFL Cup, respectively.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Sunday’s win - delivered thanks to goals in the second half from Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade - leaves Eddie Howe’s 11th in the Premier League table with nine points on the board, four adrift of Manchester City in fifth. As a result, stats site Opta predict Newcastle to finish sixth this season, between Crystal Palace in fifth and Bournemouth in seventh.