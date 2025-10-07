Newcastle United's 2025/26 average attendance compared to Premier League rivals after Forest win
52,189 fans watched Newcastle United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
That’s the third-lowest of the four league matches hosted at St. James’ Park so far this season, but only 100 fewer than the attendance for the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the end of September. As a result, the Magpies’ average crowd now stands at 52,191, continuing the trend of minor attendance growth in each of the last four years, in which the club have grown into trophy-winners and Champions League contenders.
Newcastle United average Premier League attendances:
- 2021/22: 51,487
- 2022/23: 52,127
- 2023/24: 52,153
- 2024/25: 52,187
- 2025/26: 52,191
But how does it stack up against the rest of the sides in the Premier League?
What is Newcastle United’s average attendance this season?
Newcastle’s current average attendance is the seventh-highest in the Premier League right now, sandwiched between Manchester City (52,249) and Everton (51,883) - the latter, of course, now playing in their new Hill Dickinson Stadium, which the Magpies visit for the first time in late November.
- Manchester United - 73,965
- West Ham United - 62,459
- Tottenham Hotspur - 60,955
- Liverpool - 60,371
- Arsenal - 60,155
- Manchester City - 52,249
- Newcastle United - 52,191
- Everton - 51,883
- Sunderland - 46,254
- Aston Villa - 41,055
- Chelsea - 39,673
- Leeds United - 36,706
- Brighton and Hove Albion - 31,484
- Wolverhampton Wanderers - 30,425
- Nottingham Forest - 30,130
- Fulham - 26,984
- Crystal Palace - 25,049
- Burnley - 21,479
- Brentford - 16,942
- Bournemouth - 11,154
How have Newcastle United’s attendances been in other competitions?
It’s not just in the Premier League where Newcastle have been well supported. Their lowest overall attendance this season so far was a massive 51,249 for an EFL Cup third-round tie against League One side Bradford City. In the Champions League, 52,084 fans turned out to watch the 2-1 defeat to Barcelona.
There will be plenty more opportunities for Newcastle supporters to see their side soon, with their away tie against Brighton immediately after the international break followed up by consecutive home matches against Benfica, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League, Premier League and EFL Cup, respectively.
Sunday’s win - delivered thanks to goals in the second half from Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade - leaves Eddie Howe’s 11th in the Premier League table with nine points on the board, four adrift of Manchester City in fifth. As a result, stats site Opta predict Newcastle to finish sixth this season, between Crystal Palace in fifth and Bournemouth in seventh.
