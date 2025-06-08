Newcastle United supporters are awaiting news over whether the Magpies will leave their St James Park home.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St James Park will host Champions League football once again next season after Newcastle United secured a top five finish in the Premier League - but it remains to be seen how much longer the Magpies will remain at their long-term home as a decision over whether to remain at Gallowgate is expected to be made over the coming months.

The long-term future St James Park has been widely discussed since a PIF-led consortium completed a takeover at Newcastle in October 2021 and the recent successes of lifting the Carabao Cup and returning to the Champions League have only added to the demand for tickets on matchday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, the Magpies home can hold around 52,305 supporters - but a stadium that was once the second biggest in the Premier League has now fallen behind the likes of Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and Liverpool’s historic home of Anfield.

With listed buildings prohibiting any possible extension of the East Stand and building on top of the Gallowgate expected to require major funding, there have been reports suggesting the Magpies hierarchy are considering a move into a new stadium built inside Leazes Park. A final decision is expected to be announced over the coming months as Newcastle look to increase the income their home can provide them to aid their battle against the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

But how does the Magpies most recent average attendance at St James Park compare to the clubs they will face in the Premier League next season?

How does Newcastle United’s average attendance compare to their Premier League rivals?

AFP via Getty Images

1. Manchester United - 73,747 2. West Ham United - 62,464 3. Tottenham Hotspur - 61,127 4. Liverpool - 60,330 5. Arsenal - 60,251 6. Manchester City - 52,591 7. Newcastle United - 52,187 8. Aston Villa - 42,079 9. Sunderland - 40,675 10. Chelsea - 39,611 11. Everton - 39,173 12. Leeds United - 36,134 13. Brighton and Hove Albion - 31,482 14. Wolverhampton Wanderers - 30,660 15. Nottingham Forest - 30,059 16. Fulham - 26,833 17. Crystal Palace - 25,064 18. Burnley - 19,876 19. Brentford - 17,094 20. Bournemouth - 11,214

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What have Newcastle United said about a potential move away from St James Park?

Getty Images

Speaking in March, Magpies CEO Darren Eales said: “It's a huge decision for the club, something we've spoken about being a once-in-a-generation decision. It's something we want to get right. We're at a situation where we did the initial feasibility, we followed that up, we've discussed it with our ownership and we want to make sure we have got everything right, all our ducks in a row.

“We said that we'd talk with the fans and the Fan Advisory Board but this is an opportunity and ownership is very much looking to make this investment, we just want to make sure it's the right investment, strategically for the club, the city, the region and that takes us doing a lot of work, due diligence and making sure at the right time that we go to those external stakeholders as well and get everyone aligned.

“We're looking to get something done in the near future but I can't really say anymore than that. Work is going on and I think you've seen it from just the general discussions we've had it is something we're taking very seriously because it's a hugely important decision.”

Your next Newcastle United read: Premier League make official announcement Mikel Arteta will hate after Newcastle United complaint