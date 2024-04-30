Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have reportedly been monitoring the progress of Juventus winger Matias Soule as he continues to impress with Serie A rivals Frosinone.

The Argentina Under-23 international initially joined Juve in the summer of 2020 after moving to Italy from Velez Sarsfield in a £1.5m deal. After featuring heavily in the Bianconeri youth system, Soule was handed an opportunity to enjoy regular first-team action when he joined Frosinone on a season-long loan deal last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old has made the most of the opportunity he has been handed by scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in all competitions as his temporary employers battle to preserve their Serie A status between now and the end of the season. Soule’s time with Frosinone could have been cut short after he was the subject of interest from elsewhere in January - but the winger opted to remain at the Stadio Benito Stirpe as he gave an insight into how he views his future.

Speaking in February in the aftermath of an offer from Saudi Arabia, Soule told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “When I surprisingly received an offer from Al-Ittihad, I immediately spoke to my family, but I already knew what to do - stay to help Frosinone survive. First of all, I must return to Juventus (in the summer) and then we’ll see (about my future). It also depends on them (Juve). I have improved at Frosinone also thanks to the group that has been created here. The city is small and helps us stay together, also off the pitch.”

Recent reports have suggested Juventus are open to selling a number of young players to fund something of a rebuild elsewhere in their squad and both Soule and fellow Newcastle target Dean Huijsen are said to be amongst those under consideration for a move.