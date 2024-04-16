Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United could be handed an opportunity to revisit their interest in a Serie A star after reportedly making a move last summer.

The Magpies had already launched one swoop on Italy’s top tier when they secured a £60m deal for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali and were keen to add a second Italian international to their ranks as they looked to boost Eddie Howe’s options in wide areas. Juventus star Federico Chiesa was believed to be the subject of interest from the Magpies before they switched their attention towards a successful attempt to land Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about a possible move away from the Turin giants last summer when the Magpies interest was revealed, Chiesa said: "I'm happy with how I finished, it was a really difficult year for me. Now I'm only thinking about the holidays, then from next season I'll start preparing already from the summer training camp. Reopening with me? We'll see, I'm at Juventus and I'm thinking about Juventus."

The 26-year-old winger remained with Juve and has gone on to score eight goals and provide two assists in 29 appearances in all competitions as his side look to secure a place in next season’s Champions League after falling well behind runaway leaders Inter Milan. With the summer transfer window rapidly approaching, speculation over Chiesa’s future had increased and Italian outlet TuttoSport have claimed Juventus will listen to offers for the winger and will be forced to sell the 45-times capped Italy international as he enters the final 12 months of his current contract at the Allianz Stadium.