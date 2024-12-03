Newcastle United have called for help from the academy as they prepare for Wednesday night’s match against Liverpool at St James’ Park (7:30pm kick-off).

With Alexander Isak missing training on Monday after picking up a knock at Crystal Palace on Saturday, Newcastle called up 17-year-old forward Sean Neave to help with first-team preparations.

The youngster, who has scored eight goals in eight games across Newcastle’s Under-21s and Under-18s sides so far this season, was spotted training alongside the likes of Lewis Miley and Sean Longstaff as head coach Eddie Howe watched on.

Neave is an England Under-18s international having been part of the squad last month alongside fellow Newcastle academy stars Trevan Sanusi and Leo Shahar. The teenager is yet to feature in a first-team matchday squad for Newcastle and that is expected to remain the case on Wednesday night with Isak set to be back available.

The Swedish striker told beIN Sports ahead of the game: "I am fine. It was really painful, a bad knock, but I've responded well."

When asked if he would play against Liverpool on Wednesday, he responded: “That’s the plan.”

Newcastle United's Swedish striker #14 Alexander Isak reacts after missing a chance during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St James' Park. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)) | AFP via Getty Images

But Howe was more cautious when delivering an update on Isak’s fitness in his pre-match press conference.

“He took a knock to his hip and wasn't able to carry on,” he said. “We haven't seen him in training yet, we don't think it's a long-term injury so we'll wait and see. It'll be pain management and see how he settles down.”

Newcastle are also looking to build up Callum Wilson’s match fitness with the striker only recently returning from injury. He has been introduced from the bench in each of Newcastle’s last two games but has started just two matches in 2024 with his last coming back in May.