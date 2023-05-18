Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has issued an injury update.

Lascelles has been sidelined for the past few weeks with a calf problem. However, the 29-year-old defender has had a "positive" scan result, and is ready to return to the grass.

Writing in the programme for tonight's penultimate home game against Brighton and Hove Albion, Lascelles said: "I'm pleased to say that my rehab's going really well.

"I've been able to keep on top of a lot of things in the gym, maintaining my fitness levels with bike sessions, and I had a positive scan result come through earlier this week. I'll be able to start running on the grass again in a few days."

Eddie Howe has also lost Matt Ritchie to a season-ending injury. The 33-year-old winger is out of contract at the end of the season, but United's head coach hopes to keep him at St James' Park.

