'Positive scan result': Newcastle United player issues welcome injury update
One Newcastle United player is ready to step up his comeback from injury – but the club's final games will come too soon for him.
Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has issued an injury update.
Lascelles has been sidelined for the past few weeks with a calf problem. However, the 29-year-old defender has had a "positive" scan result, and is ready to return to the grass.
Writing in the programme for tonight's penultimate home game against Brighton and Hove Albion, Lascelles said: "I'm pleased to say that my rehab's going really well.
"I've been able to keep on top of a lot of things in the gym, maintaining my fitness levels with bike sessions, and I had a positive scan result come through earlier this week. I'll be able to start running on the grass again in a few days."
Eddie Howe has also lost Matt Ritchie to a season-ending injury. The 33-year-old winger is out of contract at the end of the season, but United's head coach hopes to keep him at St James' Park.
"I would love him to continue his journey with Newcastle next year, but (there) will be conversations to take place before that happens," said Howe.