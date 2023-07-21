Newcastle United are reportedly ‘closing in’ on a deal to sign Tino Livramento from Southampton - according to Guardian reporter Jacob Steinberg. The Magpies have been heavily-linked with a deal for the defender and, following Allan Saint-Maximin’s expected departure to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, now have a bit more freedom in the transfer market amid Financial Fair Play concerns.

Livramento has impressed whilst on the south coast, however, he suffered a serious injury at the end of the 2021/22 season and thus managed just two Premier League appearances last term. The 20-year-old plays predominantly at right-back and has represented England Under-21’s on five occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad