Newcastle United ‘close in' on Southampton ace as West Ham ‘step up’ James Ward-Prowse pursuit
Newcastle United transfers; Southampton’s Tino Livramento could be the next man to follow Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali through the doors at St James’ Park.
Newcastle United are reportedly ‘closing in’ on a deal to sign Tino Livramento from Southampton - according to Guardian reporter Jacob Steinberg. The Magpies have been heavily-linked with a deal for the defender and, following Allan Saint-Maximin’s expected departure to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, now have a bit more freedom in the transfer market amid Financial Fair Play concerns.
Livramento has impressed whilst on the south coast, however, he suffered a serious injury at the end of the 2021/22 season and thus managed just two Premier League appearances last term. The 20-year-old plays predominantly at right-back and has represented England Under-21’s on five occasions.
Southampton may also lose another one of their key men this window with reports that West Ham have ‘stepped up’ their interest in James Ward-Prowse. The Saints captain has been heavily-tipped to leave the club this summer and was reportedly under consideration by Newcastle before they moved for Sandro Tonali.