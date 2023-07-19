News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United ‘close’ to deal for Harvey Barnes after Leicester City compromise

Newcastle United transfer news: Newcastle United are ‘edging closer’ to completing the signing of Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes.

By Joe Buck
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:49 BST- 1 min read

Barnes has been extensively linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer and, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Newcastle United have moved closer to an agreement with Leicester City over a move for the winger. They report that the two clubs are ‘close’ to a compromise over a deal that will cost Newcastle between £30m and £40m to complete.

Personal terms aren’t expected to be an issue and Barnes, who registered 13 goals for the Foxes last season, could join his new club in the USA to feature in their Premier League Summer Series.

Barnes’ arrival is likely to trigger the departure of Allan Saint-Maximin who is in talks with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. Speaking after the win over Rangers, Eddie Howe said: “Allan is in discussions regarding a move to another club. Nothing is confirmed, nothing is done, it is still early stages but that’s why he wasn’t here today.”

