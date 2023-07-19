Barnes has been extensively linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer and, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Newcastle United have moved closer to an agreement with Leicester City over a move for the winger. They report that the two clubs are ‘close’ to a compromise over a deal that will cost Newcastle between £30m and £40m to complete.

Personal terms aren’t expected to be an issue and Barnes, who registered 13 goals for the Foxes last season, could join his new club in the USA to feature in their Premier League Summer Series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad