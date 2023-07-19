Newcastle United have signed two players this summer but they face a few major decisions coming up ahead of the start of the Premier League season. Here, as the team jet-off to the USA, we take a look at the transfer decisions facing Newcastle United:

Allan Saint-Maximin decision

The most pressing issue for Newcastle to solve is the future of Allan Saint-Maximin. The Frenchman is in talks over a move to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ahli which could see his four year stay on Tyneside come to an end.

Saint-Maximin has enthralled and frustrated in equal measure during his time at the club, however, with the club needing to consider Financial Fair Play constraints and his waning influence in the squad, now seems to be the optimum time for the club to sell. Saint-Maximin doesn’t seem to be a perfect fit for Eddie Howe’s system and whilst he has reiterated his desire to see the 26-year-old stay at the club, a sale could be crucial in allowing the Magpies to flex their muscles in the transfer market.

Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to leave Newcastle United this summer.

Harvey Barnes latest

Whilst a move for Barnes isn’t necessarily reliant on Saint-Maximin leaving the club, it’s clear that the dominoes will begin to fall once the latter progresses. Having scored 13 goals for Leicester City last season, it’s clear to see the quality that Barnes will bring to Newcastle and that he will be one of the main candidates for that left-wing role if and when he makes the move to St James’ Park as expected.

A reported £40m deal for the 25-year-old, who hasn’t featured for the Foxes in their pre-season campaign to date, could be completed quickly - giving him the chance to adapt to Howe’s style of play and fitness demands.

Tino Livramento negotiations

The arrival of Sandro Tonali and expected signing of Barnes means the club will have strengthened their midfield and forward options. Now attention must turn to the back line and adding depth to their defence.

Southampton’s Tino Livramento is a player of interest to the club, but the Saints are holding firm in their valuation of the defender. The 20-year-old returned from a long-term absence at the end of last season and although he hasn’t played much football in over a year, hopes are high that he can get fit and remind everyone why there was so much hype about his future this time last year.

A right-back by trade, the England Under-21 international would add good depth to the defence and with rumours surrounding the permanent future of Javi Manquillo and interest from the Championship in Harrison Ashby, that is an area of the pitch they may have to strengthen this summer.

Other defensive options

Newcastle are looking for options at centre-back and at left-back this summer. The need to balance Premier League and Champions League football next season means the club must add bodies to Howe’s squad as rotation will become vitally important next term.