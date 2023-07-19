Bristol City’s Alex Scott is seemingly destined for a move to the Premier League this summer, however, it appears that he won’t be moving to Newcastle United. The Magpies were extensively linked with a move for Scott early in the window after the 19-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season at Ashton Gate.

Scott was very impressive under Nigel Pearson last term and even caught the eye of Pep Guardiola after the Robins’ FA Cup clash with Manchester City in February. Scott’s performance that night saw his stock in the game rise greatly and he’s been linked with making the step-up to Premier League level ever since.

