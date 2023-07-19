News you can trust since 1849
Wolves ‘close in’ on £25m man linked with Newcastle United and Bournemouth transfer

Premier League transfer news: One of the Championship’s hottest properties is set for a move to the top-flight, but not to St James’ Park.

By Joe Buck
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read

Bristol City’s Alex Scott is seemingly destined for a move to the Premier League this summer, however, it appears that he won’t be moving to Newcastle United. The Magpies were extensively linked with a move for Scott early in the window after the 19-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season at Ashton Gate.

Scott was very impressive under Nigel Pearson last term and even caught the eye of Pep Guardiola after the Robins’ FA Cup clash with Manchester City in February. Scott’s performance that night saw his stock in the game rise greatly and he’s been linked with making the step-up to Premier League level ever since.

Recent reports have suggested that despite bids from Bournemouth, it’s Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves that are frontrunners for Scott’s signature. The Robins will demand £25m for their prized-asset and according to Football Insider, Wolves, who lost Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal earlier this summer, are willing to meet City’s demands and beat strong competition for his signature.

