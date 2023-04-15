An Ollie Watkins-inspired Villa handed Newcastle just their fourth league defeat of the season, ending their five match winning run. It was a disappointing showing from the Magpies in the Midlands - one that has dented their Champions League hopes ahead of a huge game against Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

Following the game with Villa, Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi issued a rallying call on Twitter as the focus shifts to next weekend. Ghodoussi tweeted: ‘Bad day at the office. Congratulations to Villa on a great performance. We move on and focus on next week. #HWTL @NUFC #NUFC @jamiereuben’.

Howe opted to make just one change from the side that started last weekend’s win over Brentford with Anthony Gordon coming in for his second start of the season. Sean Longstaff was the man he replaced in the starting XI with Howe revealing post-match that the midfielder had suffered with illness.