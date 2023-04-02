Howe has fielded the same team which beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 before the international break.

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin, withdrawn at the break at the City Ground because of a “tight” hamstring, starts for Newcastle.

And forward Anthony Gordon – who has recovered from the ankle injury he suffered against Manchester City last month – is on the bench along with Joelinton, who was handed a two-game ban after picking up his 10th booking of the season at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking on Friday, Newcastle head coach Howe said: “It (the international break) came at a good time for Anthony Gordon to improve his injury, and try and get closer to returning. Hopefully, we’ve used that time wisely.”

Asked if the £45million signing would be available, Howe added: “I don’t know the answer to that currently. He did a very small part of training on Wednesday, so we’ll see how he’s responded to that.”

Howe’s side, looking for a third successive victory, can climb above Erik ten Hag’s third-placed team with a win.

Newcastle defender Sven Botman has recovered from the bout of illness which forced him to withdraw from the Holland squad, while Fabian Schar, not involved with Switzerland during the break because of a foot problem, has been passed fit to play.

Midfielder Miguel Almiron remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, midfielder Scott McTominay, a potential summer target for Newcastle, starts for the visitors.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Joelinton, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson.