Newcastle United co-owner posts classy response to Allan Saint-Maximin farewell

Saint-Maximin will be playing his football in Saudi Arabia next season after the Frenchman confirmed his departure from Newcastle United on Saturday. After posting an emotional farewell post on social media, Newcastle United supporters from around the globe shared their gratitude for Saint-Maximin’s time at the club and their memories of some of his most magical moments.

Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben also reacted to the Frenchman’s departure, quote tweeting the video with three love heart emojis. The £30m fee Newcastle are expected to net following Saint-Maximin’s sale will help towards complying with Financial Fair Play restrictions and allow the club, who are wary of FFP, to do business in this summer window.

