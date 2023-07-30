News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United co-owner posts classy response to Allan Saint-Maximin farewell

Newcastle United transfers: Allan Saint-Maximin has bid an emotional farewell to Newcastle United.

By Joe Buck
Published 30th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Saint-Maximin will be playing his football in Saudi Arabia next season after the Frenchman confirmed his departure from Newcastle United on Saturday. After posting an emotional farewell post on social media, Newcastle United supporters from around the globe shared their gratitude for Saint-Maximin’s time at the club and their memories of some of his most magical moments.

Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben also reacted to the Frenchman’s departure, quote tweeting the video with three love heart emojis. The £30m fee Newcastle are expected to net following Saint-Maximin’s sale will help towards complying with Financial Fair Play restrictions and allow the club, who are wary of FFP, to do business in this summer window.

Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali have arrived from Leicester City and AC Milan respectively so far this summer and Newcastle will continue to be active in the market. Eddie Howe reportedly wants at least ‘two more’ arrivals before the window closes at 11pm on September 1.