‘A great example’ - Newcastle United coach challenges players to emulate Lewis Miley’s successes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United Under-21’s manager Ben Dawson has challenged his players to emulate the successes of Lewis Miley after he made the step-up from the youth ranks to become a regular member of Eddie Howe’s first-team plans. Miley, who made his senior debut against Chelsea in the final game of last season, has played 26 times for the Magpies this season - including three Champions League games.
The 17-year-old has been one of the benefactors of Newcastle’s injury issues throughout the season, but he has taken his opportunity well to become an established part of Howe’s plans. Dawson, Miley’s former manager in the Under-21’s, spoke to the Gazette about the challenges facing the players in his squad and what is needed from them to also make the step up from youth ranks to the first-team.
Dawson said: “It’s very much a case of wanting to give people opportunities [to make the jump]. They have to earn it, it’s not just a given, but we have to provide opportunities and Lewis is a great example of what is possible if you’re well prepared for the opportunity when it comes.”
Miley recently signed a new long-term contract with the club and has featured for England Under-20’s alongside Lewis Hall. The Magpies return to action after the international break with a home game against West Ham on Saturday whilst Dawson’s Under-21’s side don’t play their next game until Friday 5 April when they host West Brom aiming to bounce back from a last-gasp defeat against Middlesbrough last time out.