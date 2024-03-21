Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United Under-21’s manager Ben Dawson has hailed the impact of Jamie Miley after he returned to action following a long injury layoff. Miley, whose younger brother Lewis has impressed for Eddie Howe’s first-team this season, was injured back in October and missed 136 days of action before returning to fitness earlier this month.

Miley was included in Newcastle’s pre-season tour of the USA where they featured in the Premier League Summer Series and played for the Magpies during their win over Brighton in New Jersey. The 20-year-old made his return to action for the Under-21’s against Chelsea before playing a starring role during their win over Sunderland at the Academy of Light on Monday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Miley’s return to the team, Dawson was full of praise for the midfielder, telling the Gazette: “[He was] really good, really good. We’ve missed his experience and his know-how in terms of managing the game. He’s got good quality on the ball and obviously having been out so long he’s been champing at the bit to get back involved and I think you could see that with his performance today.”