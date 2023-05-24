Newcastle United are in "advanced talks" with a Saudi Arabian's company bidding to become the club's next shirt sponsor, according to a report.

Sky News report that Sela, an events company, is the "leading contender" to replace FUN88 on the front of the team's jerseys next season.

The club has been sponsored by FUN88, a betting firm, since 2017. However, United's new owners, looking to increase commercial revenues, have negotiated an early end to the "long-term" deal.

And an announcement on a new sponsor is expected soon ahead of the release of next season's kits.

A FUN88 advert in the matchday programme for Monday night's goalless draw against Leicester City hinted at an end to their agreement with the club., which will be playing Champions League football next season.

It read: “As the season draws to a pulsating finale, we wanted to extend our best wishes to you, the heartbeat of this great institution, the Newcastle United fans.

“It’s been the most thrilling campaign since our partnership began, and we’ve loved being on the terraces with you every week just as much as we enjoy our interactions with you on social media every day.

“Our relationship with you and your great club is something we all treasure immensely."

The deal will have to be struck at "fair market value" under Premier League rules on sponsorship.