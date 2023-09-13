Watch more videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have submitted their final 25-man Premier League squad for the 2023/24 season. Every player over the age of 21 must be named in the squad to be eligible to play for the Magpies this season and the club can name no more than 17 players who do not fulfil the home-grown criteria.

Unlike in previous seasons where the club have had a bloated first-team squad, there have been no major omissions from this 25-man squad, barring new signings Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento who, because of their age, do not need to be named on the list. Hall and Livramento both joined the Magpies this summer for a combined fee of £60m (inclusive of the obligation to buy Hall at the end of his loan spell).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Furthermore, youngsters like Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley, who are predicted to have roles to play in Eddie Howe’s matchday squads this season after breaking through the club’s academy system and impressing in pre-season, are also able to feature in the Premier League without being named in this squad. Emil Krafth and Joe Willock, who are the club’s main current long-term injury absentees, have been included in the squad.