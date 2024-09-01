Newcastle United confirmed XI v Spurs: Sandro Tonali & £146m decision made with unexpected injury return
After impressing on his return at Nottingham Forest, Tonali has dropped back to the bench as one of five changes from the Carabao Cup win. Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall drop to the bench while Joe Willock misses out due to injury.
There was an unexpected injury boost on the bench with Martin Dubravka named back in the side despite missing the last two matches due to a concussion. Eddie Howe has also named a front three of Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak, the same front three that started the 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur back in April.
Summer signing Lloyd Kelly makes his full home debut at left-back while Tino Livramento comes in at right-back fresh from a first England call-up. Bruno Guimaraes starts as captain while Sean Longstaff returns to the starting line-up after coming off the bench and netting the winning penalty at the City Ground in midweek.
NUFC XI v Spurs: Pope; Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Kelly; Joelinton, Longstaff, Guimaraes; Gordon, Barnes, Isak
Subs: Dubravka, Trippier, Tonali, Targett, Osula, Hall, J.Murphy, Almiron, A.Murphy
