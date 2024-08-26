Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Magpies academy midfielder suffered a season-ending injury last weekend.

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Rob Elliot has revealed his old club have offered support to Gateshead captain Greg Olley after he suffered a devastating season-ending injury last weekend.

The 28-year-old midfielder played alongside the likes of Paul Dummett, Rolando Aarons and Adam Armstrong during his time with the Magpies and narrowly missed out on earning a professional contract with his boyhood club. Olley worked under former United manager Steve Bruce after earning a pro deal with Hull City and played alongside England stars Harry Maguire and Jarrod Bowen during his two senior appearances for the Tigers. The talented midfielder was released by Hull at the end of the 2017/18 season and joined Gateshead after impressing on trial at the International Stadium.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Since joining the Tynesiders, Olley has gone on to become a club legend, captaining his side to their National League North title win in 2022 before lifting the FA Trophy at Wembley after Rob Elliot’s men came through a penalty shoot-out against National League rivals Solihull Moors. Olley started this season with a bang as he netted his first ever senior hat-trick in the Heed’s 5-1 hammering of Ebbsfleet United - but his campaign is now over after he was the victim of a reckless tackle from Woking defender Dion Kelly-Evans in Gateshead’s 2-0 win over the Cards last weekend.

Olley was given extensive treatment on the pitch as the game was held up for an hour before being taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Gateshead confirmed their club captain underwent surgery on a broken leg, dislocated ankle and severe ligament damage last Sunday morning and is now back in the North East as his lengthy period of recovery and rehabilitation gets underway. Generous Gateshead supporters have started a fundraising page to aid their captain’s recovery and that received social media support from former Magpies stars Paul Dummett, Andy Carroll and Ryan Taylor over the weekend. Heed boss Elliot has also confirmed Newcastle and local rivals Sunderland have both come forward to offer support to his skipper.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s 3-1 win over Yeovil Town, the former Magpies goalkeeper said: “It’s a really lovely gesture from the fans to do that for him,” he said of the fan-led fundraising effort. “To the people that set it up, we obviously say thank you and it’s just another type of support that shows it’s not just the club that are going to support him in terms of everything he needs for his recovery. We’ve had Newcastle and Sunderland in contact saying they’ll help with any facilities, equipment or anything that might be needed in the process, which is brilliant. It just shows that sometimes when things happen, it brings the community together and you realise there’s a bigger picture than just football.”

Gatehead are back in action on Monday afternoon when they look to stretch their unbeaten run to a fifth game as they face a tough-looking trip to Oldham Athletic.