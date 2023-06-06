News you can trust since 1849
New Newcastle United contract talks 'revealed'

Newcastle United are looking to secure the future of one of Eddie Howe's key players, according to a report.

Miles Starforth
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle United have opened contract talks with Joelinton, according to a report.

Joelinton – who has been called up for Brazil's friendlies against Guinea and Senegal this month – is under contract at the club until 2025.

However, Sky Sport in Germany report that Newcastle want to extend Joelinton's contract.

Joelinton joined United from German club Hoffenheim for £40million in the summer of 2019.

The 26-year-old, used predominantly as a midfielder by United head coach Eddie Howe, starred as the club finished fourth in the Premier League last season.

Joelinton missed the end of the campaign after suffering a "knock" in the club's 4-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, though he is expected to be fit for Brazil's games.

Asked for an injury update on his injury after Newcastle’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea late last month, Howe said: "I don't think it's fine now, but, hopefully, by the time the internationals come round, he'll be OK."

Joelinton has made 157 career appearances, and scored 22 goals, for the club.

