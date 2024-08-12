Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United aim to pull of a major coup ahead of the new Premier League season.

Newcastle United could have been handed a boost in their bid to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi after the Selhurst Park club have reportedly identified two possible replacements for the England star.

The Magpies reportedly submitted a third offer for the England star on Monday lunchtime after two previous bids were rejected by their Premier League rivals over the last week. There have been reports suggesting the latest offer still falls short of Palace’s £65m valuation of the former Chelsea academy star - but will surpass the £60m mark should certain add-ons be triggered by both Newcastle and the defender during his time on Tyneside. Magpies boss Eddie Howe gave an insight into how he views the club’s transfer business following Saturday’s friendly win over Brest as he stressed there are ‘not many players’ that will improve his side ahead of the new Premier League season.

He said: “We're hopeful to be active and to add at least one player to the group. Let's wait and see. It has to be about quality rather than quantity for us because we have got such a good squad, anyway, that if you're going to add players to it, they have to push the group to new levels so that's what we're looking for, which is very difficult to find. There are not many players that will make us better. You have to stay calm. I don't think there's any use in any other emotion. We will try to make the right decisions given the conditions that we're working in.”

As it stands, Palace have not responded to Newcastle’s latest bid for Guehi - but transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has given a hint United’s hopes could be boosted after Palace identifited two Bundesliga defenders as possible replacements. Posting on X (formerly Twitter) he revealed Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Odilon Kossounou and Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix are both said to be under consideration by the Selhurst Park hierarchy. Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah was also linked with a move to Selhurst Park over the weekend.

Guehi alternative no longer interested in Magpies move

Newcastle considered moves for several other centre-backs before turning their focus towards a deal for Crystal Palace star Guehi.

The Magpies missed out on the free transfer signing of Fulham star Tosin Adarabiayo after he joined West London rivals Chelsea and were also credited with an interest in the likes of Benfica star Antonio Silva, Torino centre-back Alessandro Buongiorno and AC Milan’s England international Fikayo Tomori. However, it is one of the latter’s San Siro team-mates that is the subject of the latest reports after the Daily Mail claimed German star Malick Thiaw was ‘reluctant to leave’ Milan after they secured a place in the Champions League this season.

That comes after Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport claimed Newcastle held extensive talks with the defender’s representatives and were said to be set to lodge a £42m offer for the former Schalke 04 centre-back.