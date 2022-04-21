Here, in today’s daily bulletin, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Baggies show Anderson interest

West Brom have become the latest Championship side to show interest in Magpies youngster Elliot Anderson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson in action for Bristol Rovers (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Anderson, who has made two senior appearances for Newcastle, has been impressing whilst on-loan at Bristol Rovers under former Magpie Joey Barton and has been attracting the attention of numerous sides in England’s second tier.

Graeme Bailey reports that Steve Bruce, who handed Anderson his Magpies debut, is interested in bringing Anderson to the Hawthorns - but he will face competition to land a loan deal for the 19-year-old.

That’s because Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Reading and Coventry City are also all reportedly interested in the starlet.

The verdict

Anderson’s form at Bristol Rovers has been fantastic and it is great to see some of Newcastle’s youngsters enjoy loan spells away from the club.

As Eddie Howe revealed, it was a surprise to see Anderson drop down to League Two, however, this six-month spell playing professional football will do him the world of good before he returns to the club.

A step-up, potentially to the Championship next season, will then be an even bigger test for Anderson and a great chance to showcase the exact level he is operating at.

Many supporters want to see Anderson become a feature of future Newcastle teams and this can only be benefitted by a loan move to the Championship next campaign.

Spurs defender could be available in summer

Elsewhere, Antonio Conte will reportedly allow defender Joe Rodon to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in summer, according to the Telegraph.Both Leeds and Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in the Wales international in the past and the 24-year-old may see a move away from north London the best way to keep hold of his place in Robert Page’s international squad with a potential World Cup on the horizon for Wales.

Rodon has featured for Spurs just eight times in all competitions this season and hasn’t played in the league under Conte.