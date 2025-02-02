Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been dealt a fresh fitness concern ahead of Arsenal on Wednesday after Joelinton was forced off against Fulham.

Newcastle were beaten 2-1 at St James’ Park on Saturday and also lost Joelinton to injury in the second half. The Brazilian was substituted just after the hour mark as Fulham completed a second-half turnaround to claim three points.

After the defeat, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said: “Yeah, he was suffering with a knee injury, which was a shame. He was struggling in that second half.”

Joelinton will now be assessed ahead of the crucial Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening (8pm kick-off).

While the midfielder is a doubt as things stand for the match, striker Callum Wilson could find himself back in contention after more than eight weeks out with a hamstring injury.

“Yeah, Callum will be there or thereabouts,” Howe added. “He's trained, as I said, on Friday a couple of times. He's looked good.

“Obviously I'll speak to everyone connected with Callum and his welfare and make sure we involve him at the right time.”

Newcastle take a 2-0 lead into the second leg at St James’ Park with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon scoring in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium last month. Should The Magpies be able to progress, it will be the second time Howe’s side have reached the Carabao Cup final in three seasons.

The winners of the tie will face either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 16. Spurs take a 1-0 win into the second leg at Anfield.

While Wilson is closing in on a return, winger Harvey Barnes remains at least a couple of weeks away from a return after going off with a thigh injury in the 3-1 FA Cup win over Bromley three weeks ago. Jamaal Lascelles remains sidelined as he enters the final stages of his ACL injury recovery.

No other injury issues have been reported heading into Wednesday night’s game. Before that, the transfer window remains open until 11pm on Monday, February 3.

While Newcastle are unlikely to make any major signings in the closing stages of the window, outgoings haven’t been completely ruled out with Lloyd Kelly being linked with a move to Juventus.

Matt Targett and Odysseas Vlachodimos have also been linked with moves away.

