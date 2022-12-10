Al Sorour was joined by several other members of the club’s hierarchy including co-owners Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Jamie Reuben, CEO Darren Eales and chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as Newcastle claimed a comfortable win. Two goals in the first half for Joelinton were added to in the second with a brace from Miguel Almiron and a first senior goal for young forward Dylan Stephenson.

Back in May, Al Sorour was appointed as a new director at Newcastle, joining Staveley, Reuben and Al-Rumayyan. The Saudi Golf CEO has been in attendance for various matches at St James’s Park and was last seen at the opening day win over Nottingham Forest back in August.

And following the friendly win in Saudi Arabia, Al Sorour took to LinkedIn to reflect on the match as he posted: “It was beautiful match and beautiful atmosphere.

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley with director Majed Al Sorour on a pitch walk during half time during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"Mr. Chairman Al Rumayyan, was pleasant to have you attend. Amanda and Mehrdad, wonderful week in Riyadh. Jamie you always are an achore [sic] and good to see you.“Darren, Dan [Ashworth], Peter [Silverstone] and all Newcastle admin orchestra, great job and successful meetings. Eddie [Howe], Jason [Tindall] you have raised the par and you have a great team.

"Al Hilal team is world class from its president Fahad bin Nafel, to Sultan Al Ashiekh and all its employees and players. Yasir attended and I hope he recovers well. It was a good friendly match.